Britain's CMA toughens action against Lloyds Bank over PPI

LONDON: Britain's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has demanded Lloyds Banking Group toughen its procedures around mis-sold payment protection insurance (PPI) after it accused the bank of breaching its current arrangements.

Lloyds, which has already paid out 18 billion pounds (US$23.37 billion) in compensation as a result of the scandal, will need to provide more detailed information on its compliance with the CMA's directions and take measures to ensure its systems and monitoring are robust.

