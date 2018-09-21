Britain's crime agency investigating UK links to scandal-hit Danske Bank

Britain's National Crime Agency (NCA) said on Friday that it was aware of the use of UK-registered companies in connection with Danske Bank's Estonian branch which is at the center of a money-laundering scandal and had opened an investigation.

LONDON: Britain's National Crime Agency (NCA) said on Friday that it was aware of the use of UK-registered companies in connection with Danske Bank's Estonian branch which is at the center of a money-laundering scandal and had opened an investigation.

Denmark's biggest lender also faces a new Danish investigation over a scandal involving 200 billion euros (US$236 billion) in payments, many of which the bank has said are suspicious.

Advertisement

Danske CEO Thomas Borgen resigned on Sept. 19 after an investigation commissioned by Danske exposed control and compliance failings at the branch between 2007 and 2015.

An NCA spokeswoman said the threat posed by the use of UK company structures in money laundering was widely recognized and that the NCA was working with partners across government to restrict the ability of criminals to use these.

(Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia; editing by Jason Neely)