Britain's easyJet hires Ryanair's operations chief

Business

Britain's easyJet hires Ryanair's operations chief

Britain's easyJet on Thursday said it would hire Peter Bellew as its chief operating officer from Ryanair , as the budget airline said quarterly trading had been in line with expectations.

FILE PHOTO: Chief Operating Officer Bellew of Ryanair attends a news conference in Frankfurt
FILE PHOTO: Chief Operating Officer Peter Bellew of Ryanair attends a news conference in Frankfurt, Germany, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

Bookmark

LONDON: Britain's easyJet on Thursday said it would hire Peter Bellew as its chief operating officer from Ryanair , as the budget airline said quarterly trading had been in line with expectations.

Bellew is stepping down from his role at Ryanair at the end of the year, according to a memo to staff seen by Reuters. The former chief executive of Malaysian Airlines re-joined the Irish carrier in December 2017.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Kate Holton)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark