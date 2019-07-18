Britain's easyJet hires Ryanair's operations chief

Britain's easyJet on Thursday said it would hire Peter Bellew as its chief operating officer from Ryanair , as the budget airline said quarterly trading had been in line with expectations.

LONDON: Britain's easyJet on Thursday said it would hire Peter Bellew as its chief operating officer from Ryanair , as the budget airline said quarterly trading had been in line with expectations.

Bellew is stepping down from his role at Ryanair at the end of the year, according to a memo to staff seen by Reuters. The former chief executive of Malaysian Airlines re-joined the Irish carrier in December 2017.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Kate Holton)