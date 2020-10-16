Britain's ICO issues British Airways with its biggest-ever fine

Business

Britain's ICO issues British Airways with its biggest-ever fine

Britain's Information Commissioner's Office said on Friday it has fined IAG's British Airways 20 million pounds (US$25.85 million) - its biggest such penalty to date - for failing to protect personal and financial details of more than 400,000 of its customers.

The coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Split, Croatia
FILE PHOTO: People board a British Airways airplane, as Croatia struggles with more cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the airport in Split, Croatia August 20, 2020. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

"Their failure to act was unacceptable and affected hundreds of thousands of people, which may have caused some anxiety and distress as a result," the ICO said of a cyber attack the airline suffered in 2018.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

Source: Reuters

