Britain's ICO issues British Airways with its biggest-ever fine

Britain's Information Commissioner's Office said on Friday it has fined IAG's British Airways 20 million pounds (US$25.85 million) - its biggest such penalty to date - for failing to protect personal and financial details of more than 400,000 of its customers.

REUTERS: Britain's Information Commissioner's Office said on Friday it has fined IAG's British Airways 20 million pounds (US$25.85 million): its biggest such penalty to date: for failing to protect personal and financial details of more than 400,000 of its customers.

"Their failure to act was unacceptable and affected hundreds of thousands of people, which may have caused some anxiety and distress as a result," the ICO said of a cyber attack the airline suffered in 2018.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)