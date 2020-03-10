Britain's Johnson faces lawmaker revolt over Huawei 5G decision

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces his first rebellion on Tuesday over his decision to allow China's Huawei a role in building the country's 5G phone network.

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces his first rebellion on Tuesday over his decision to allow China's Huawei a role in building the country's 5G phone network.

In January, Britain decided to allow Huawei into what it said were non-sensitive parts of the network, with its involvement capped at 35per cent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The decision angered the United States, which wants to exclude the Chinese company from the West's next-generation communications systems because of security concerns. It has urged Britain to rethink.

A group of Johnson's Conservatives, said to number between 30 and 50 lawmakers, oppose the decision. They are planning to back a change, or amendment, to the Telecommunications Infrastructure Bill, despite that legislation having very little to do with the security of the network.

They want the companies termed by British security experts as "high-risk vendors", which includes Huawei, stripped out of networks completely by the end of 2022.

"We hope to curb the government's enthusiasm for installing hardware produced by a company that they acknowledge to be 'high risk'," David Jones, a Conservative lawmaker who signed the amendment, told Reuters.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Conservative rebels acknowledge they do not as yet have the numbers to force a change to government policy. But they hope if more than 20 lawmakers vote against a newly-installed government it might be a sizeable warning shot across the bows to influence Johnson to take a harder line.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle and Elizabeth Piper, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)