Britain's M&S expands overseas online business to over 100 markets

British clothing and food retailer Marks & Spencer has launched 46 websites in new markets, expanding its online reach to over 100 countries, it said on Monday.

LONDON: British clothing and food retailer Marks & Spencer has launched 46 websites in new markets, expanding its online reach to over 100 countries, it said on Monday.

The group said the launch was part of its strategy to accelerate its online business.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)