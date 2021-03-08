Britain's M&S expands overseas online business to over 100 markets

British clothing and food retailer Marks & Spencer has launched 46 websites in new markets, expanding its online reach to over 100 countries, it said on Monday.

Marks and Spencer (M&amp;S) tags are seen on joggers made at the Fakhruddin Textile Mills Limited i
FILE PHOTO: Marks and Spencer (M&S) tags are seen on joggers made at the Fakhruddin Textile Mills Limited in Gazipur, Bangladesh, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

The group said the launch was part of its strategy to accelerate its online business.

(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)

Source: Reuters

