Britain's Ocado signs technology partnership with Japan's Aeon

LONDON: British online grocer Ocado has signed a technology partnership with Japan's Aeon to help the retailer establish an online business, its first deal in Asia.

Ocado has signed a string of deals with supermarket groups around the world to sell its software and hardware, including Kroger in the United States.

The deal will see Aeon establish a national fulfilment network to serve the whole of the Japanese market.

(Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by James Davey)