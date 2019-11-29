Britain's Ocado signs technology partnership with Japan's Aeon

Business

Britain's Ocado signs technology partnership with Japan's Aeon

British online grocer Ocado has signed a technology partnership with Japan's Aeon to help the retailer establish an online business, its first deal in Asia.

A man walks from the main reception of the Ocado CFC (Customer Fulfilment Centre) in Andover
FILE PHOTO: A man walks from the main reception of the Ocado CFC (Customer Fulfilment Centre) in Andover, Britain May 1, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Bookmark

LONDON: British online grocer Ocado has signed a technology partnership with Japan's Aeon to help the retailer establish an online business, its first deal in Asia.

Ocado has signed a string of deals with supermarket groups around the world to sell its software and hardware, including Kroger in the United States.

The deal will see Aeon establish a national fulfilment network to serve the whole of the Japanese market.

(Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by James Davey)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark