Britain's RBS one of eight banks in EU bond cartel probe - BBG

Royal Bank of Scotland is one of eight banks being probed by European authorities for its possible role in a euro bond trading cartel, Bloomberg reported on Thursday citing a source.

The logo of RBS bank is seen reflected in the windows of a branch of the bank in the City of London
The logo of RBS (Royal Bank of Scotland) bank is seen reflected in the windows of a branch of the bank in the City of London financial district in London September 4, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

The European Commission said in January it is investigating the unidentified banks for a scheme that distorted sovereign bond trading markets from 2007 to 2012.

RBS declined to comment.

(Reporting By Lawrence White and Iain Withers; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

Source: Reuters

