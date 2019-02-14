Britain's RBS one of eight banks in EU bond cartel probe - BBG

Royal Bank of Scotland is one of eight banks being probed by European authorities for its possible role in a euro bond trading cartel, Bloomberg reported on Thursday citing a source.

LONDON: Royal Bank of Scotland is one of eight banks being probed by European authorities for its possible role in a euro bond trading cartel, Bloomberg reported on Thursday citing a source.

The European Commission said in January it is investigating the unidentified banks for a scheme that distorted sovereign bond trading markets from 2007 to 2012.

RBS declined to comment.

(Reporting By Lawrence White and Iain Withers; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)