Britain to make Huawei decision on 5G by the autumn: digital minister

Britain will make a decision on whether to allow China's Huawei equipment to be used in its 5G networks in the autumn, the digital minister Nicky Morgan said.

LONDON: Britain will make a decision on whether to allow China's Huawei equipment to be used in its 5G networks in the autumn, the digital minister Nicky Morgan said.

"We will make the right decision for the UK. I would hope we could do something by the autumn," Morgan told BBC radio, referring to the season that runs in Britain from mid September to December.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We've got to make sure that this is going to be a decision for the long term, making sure that we keep all our networks secure."

(Reporting by Kate Holton. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)