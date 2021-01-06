Britain to name former Goldman banker Sharp as next BBC chairman -Sky News

Business

Britain to name former Goldman banker Sharp as next BBC chairman -Sky News

Pedestrians walk past a BBC logo at Broadcasting House, as the corporation announced it will cut ar
FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians walk past a BBC logo at Broadcasting House, as the corporation announced it will cut around 450 jobs from its news division, in London, Britain January 29, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON: Britain is to name former Goldman Sachs banker Richard Sharp as the next chairman of the BBC, Sky News reported on Wednesday.

Sharp has recently been acting as an adviser to finance minister Rishi Sunak, Sky said, adding that he was likely to take up his new role in mid-February.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Sarah Young)

Source: Reuters

