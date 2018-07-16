Britain to unveil model of new fighter jet, earmark funds: source

Britain's Defence Minister Gavin Williamson will unveil a model of the country's proposed new fighter jet at the Farnborough International Airshow and earmark 2 billion pounds (US$2.65 billion) in funding for the project, a source said on Monday.

Farnborough, ENGLAND: Britain's Defence Minister Gavin Williamson will unveil a model of the country's proposed new fighter jet at the Farnborough International Airshow and earmark 2 billion pounds (US$2.65 billion) in funding for the project, a source said on Monday.

The aircraft, which will eventually replace the Typhoon fighter jet, will be developed and built by partners BAE Systems , Rolls-Royce and Leonardo , the source said.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Sarah Young, editing by Paul Sandle)