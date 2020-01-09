British Airways-owner IAG says Willie Walsh to stand down

International Airlines Group , owner of British Airways, Iberia and other airlines, said Chief Executive Willie Walsh would stand down in March this year and be replaced by Luis Gallego, currently the boss of Iberia.

LONDON: International Airlines Group , owner of British Airways, Iberia and other airlines, said Chief Executive Willie Walsh would stand down in March this year and be replaced by Luis Gallego, currently the boss of Iberia.

In November, Walsh had said that succession planning was underway as he planned to retire in the next two years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)