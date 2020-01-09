British Airways-owner IAG says Willie Walsh to stand down

Business

British Airways-owner IAG says Willie Walsh to stand down

International Airlines Group , owner of British Airways, Iberia and other airlines, said Chief Executive Willie Walsh would stand down in March this year and be replaced by Luis Gallego, currently the boss of Iberia.

FILE PHOTO: Willie Walsh, CEO of International Airlines Group speaks during the closing press brief
FILE PHOTO: Willie Walsh, CEO of International Airlines Group speaks during the closing press briefing at the 2016 International Air Transport Association (IATA) Annual General Meeting (AGM) and World Air Transport Summit in Dublin, Ireland June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Bookmark

LONDON: International Airlines Group , owner of British Airways, Iberia and other airlines, said Chief Executive Willie Walsh would stand down in March this year and be replaced by Luis Gallego, currently the boss of Iberia.

In November, Walsh had said that succession planning was underway as he planned to retire in the next two years.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark