British Airways-owner IAG says Willie Walsh to stand down
International Airlines Group , owner of British Airways, Iberia and other airlines, said Chief Executive Willie Walsh would stand down in March this year and be replaced by Luis Gallego, currently the boss of Iberia.
In November, Walsh had said that succession planning was underway as he planned to retire in the next two years.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)