British Airways reaches settlement with customers over 2018 data breach

Business

British Airways reaches settlement with customers over 2018 data breach

British Airways has resolved a legal action related to a data breach in 2018 on confidential terms, and those affected will receive a settlement, court-appointed solicitors said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: British Airways tail fins are pictured at Heathrow Airport in London
FILE PHOTO: British Airways tail fins are pictured at Heathrow Airport in London, Britain, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/John Sibley/File Photo

Bookmark

REUTERS: British Airways has resolved a legal action related to a data breach in 2018 on confidential terms, and those affected will receive a settlement, court-appointed solicitors said on Tuesday.

British Airways, owned by IAG, revealed a breach of its security systems in 2018 that led to the leak of personal data of 420,000 staff and customers.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark