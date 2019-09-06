British Airways pilots set for landmark strike next week

LONDON: British Airways faces its first strike by pilots next week after both sides failed to settle a pay dispute, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office on Friday (Sep 6) urging resolution.

"Nobody should have their travel plans disrupted or their holidays ruined," Downing Street said in a statement, with tens of thousands of passengers likely to be affected.

"The unions and BA need to get round the table and sort this out. The public would expect nothing less."

BA pilots last month announced plans to strike this coming Monday and Tuesday, as well on Sep 27.

The British Airline Pilots Association on Thursday said the strike could still be called off should BA "come back to the negotiating table" to discuss a new proposal.

BALPA General Secretary Brian Strutton added: "We urge BA to join us to discuss the new proposal, which shows pilots are willing to be flexible but still stand united in getting a better deal."

