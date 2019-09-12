British American Tobacco plans to cut 2,300 jobs by January 2020

REUTERS: British American Tobacco said on Thursday (Sep 12) it would lay off 2,300 employees globally by January as the world's second-largest tobacco company by sales looks to streamline its operations.

The company said the move would impact more than 20 per cent of its senior roles as it takes steps to eliminate duplicate roles in its aim to create fewer but larger business units among other things.

"My goal is to oversee a step change in New Category growth and significantly simplify our current ways of working and business processes," CEO Jack Bowles said in a statement.

The "New Category" business includes brands like vuse for e-cigarettes, velo - a nicotine pouch for the gums and glo for tobacco heating devices.

