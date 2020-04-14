British clothing retailer Next to reopen online business

British clothing retailer Next said on Tuesday it would reopen its online business having implemented "very extensive" additional safety measures to cope with the coronavirus emergency.

The online operation, which has been closed since March 26, will initially offer only categories that customers most need, Next said.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)