British clothing retailer Next to reopen online business

British clothing retailer Next said on Tuesday it would reopen its online business having implemented "very extensive" additional safety measures to cope with the coronavirus emergency.

FILE PHOTO: Shoppers walk past a Next store on Oxford Street in London, Britain December 17, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/File Photo

The online operation, which has been closed since March 26, will initially offer only categories that customers most need, Next said.

