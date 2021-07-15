British fintech Revolut raises US$800 million -Sky News

LONDON: British-based digital banking app Revolut has raised around US$800 million in a funding round led by Softbank's Vision Fund and Tiger Global Management, Sky News reported on Thursday.

The fundraising values the fast-growing company at around US$33 billion, Sky News reported, making it one of Europe's most valuable financial technology firms.

Revolut did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

