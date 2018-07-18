British M&A regulator to review level of possible Disney offer for Sky

LONDON: Britain's takeover regulator said on Wednesday that it would review its ruling that Walt Disney might have to acquire UK broadcaster Sky for at least 14 pounds a share.

The Takeover Panel said its hearings committee would meet on July 27 to examine the regulator's decision last week after "various interested parties affected by the ruling" asked for a review.

The Panel's decision that Disney should make a mandatory offer of at least 14 pounds a share for Sky only applies if Disney's offer for Twenty-First Century Fox , which owns 39 percent of Sky, completes before either Fox or Comcast succeed with their competing offers to take control of the British pay-television company.

Sky's independent directors have recommended a 14.75 pounds a share offer made by Comcast last week that trumped a 14 pounds offer submitted by Fox.

(Reporting by Ben Martin; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)