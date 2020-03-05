British regional airline Flybe says enters administration

Business

British regional airline Flybe said on Thursday it had entered into administration, as the already struggling carrier failed to withstand the plunge in travel demand caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

FILE PHOTO: A Flybe plane takes off from Manchester Airport in Manchester, Britain
FILE PHOTO: A Flybe plane takes off from Manchester Airport in Manchester, Britain, January 13 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo
"All flights have been grounded and the UK business has ceased trading with immediate effect," the airline said.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Source: Reuters

