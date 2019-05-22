British Steel situation is 'very difficult': environment minister

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

The situation at British Steel, which is on the brink of collapse unless the government agrees to provide an emergency 30 million pound (US$38 million) loan, is "very difficult", Britain's environment minister said on Wednesday.

"The situation with British Steel is very difficult," Michael Gove told BBC radio. "I'm afraid I cannot pre-empt what the business secretary may say later," he said.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Michael Holden)