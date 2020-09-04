Broadcom forecasts current-quarter revenue above estimates

Broadcom Inc forecast current-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates on Thursday, encouraged by strong demand for its data center chips from the growing remote work market and the upcoming 5G phone launches.

The company expects fourth-quarter revenue to be US$6.4 billion, plus or minus US$150 million. Analysts on average were expecting revenue of US$6.18 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

