Broadcom gets EU antitrust nod for CA Technologies deal

REUTERS: Chipmaker Broadcom Inc said on Friday it has obtained antitrust clearance from the European Union for its US$19-billion deal to acquire software company CA Technologies Inc.

Broadcom had on Wednesday said a memo, purportedly signed by the U.S. Department of Defense and circulated among lawmakers calling for a review of the deal, was likely fake.

The chipmaker said it now expects the deal to close on Nov. 5, as the clearance from the EU was the last regulatory hurdle.

