Broadcom in talks to buy software firm SAS Institute - WSJ

REUTERS: Chip and software company Broadcom Inc is in talks to buy SAS Institute Inc in a deal that could value the software firm in the range of US$15 billion to US$20 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. (https://bit.ly/3xDQHKE)

Broadcom and SAS did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

