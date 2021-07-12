Broadcom in talks to buy software firm SAS Institute: Report

NEW YORK: Chip and software company Broadcom is in talks to buy SAS Institute in a deal that could value the software firm in the range of US$15 billion to US$20 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

The acquisition could be finalised in the coming weeks, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Broadcom and SAS did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

The acquisition would help Apple Inc supplier Broadcom expand its infrastructure software solutions business.

North Carolina-based SAS provides data and analytics solutions to customers in 147 countries spread across several industries, including banking, healthcare, retail and manufacturing.

The company's software is used by more than 83,000 business, government and university sites, according to its website.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Broadcom shares were 1.4 per cent higher in volatile trading, having declined as much as 1.4 per cent to US$473.26 after the report.