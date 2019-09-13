Broadcom misses quarterly revenue estimates, maintains full-year forecast

Broadcom Inc reported quarterly revenue that missed Wall Street expectations on Thursday, as the company faces a slowdown in chip demand and macroeconomic uncertainty due to the U.S.-China trade war.

Net revenue rose to US$5.52 billion in the third quarter ended Aug. 4, from US$5.06 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected US$5.54 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The chipmaker maintained its forecast for full-year 2019 revenue of US$22.50 billion, which also came in below analysts' estimates of US$22.6 billion.

