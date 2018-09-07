Broadcom quarterly profit beats on data center demand

Broadcom Inc reported third-quarter profit above analysts' estimates and the chipmaker forecast current-quarter revenue largely above expectations, driven by strong performance of its enterprise storage business.

Shares of the company rose 3.7 percent to US$224.05 in extended trading.

Revenue from the unit rose 70 percent to US$1.25 billion in the quarter ended Aug. 5.

"Datacenter demand is driving strong growth in more than 50 percent of our consolidated revenue," Chief Executive Officer Hock Tan said in a statement.

Tan, who has transformed Broadcom into a US$100 billion behemoth through a series of acquisitions, surprised Wall Street in July with his move to acquire software maker CA Technologies for US$19 billion.

The CA deal comes after U.S. President Donald Trump blocked Broadcom's US$117 billion offer to buy Qualcomm Inc , in what would have been the biggest ever technology deal, on national security grounds.

The San Jose, California-based company forecast current-quarter revenue of about US$5.40 billion, plus or minus US$75 million. Analysts on average were expecting revenue of US$5.35 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income attributable to common stock rose to US$1.2 billion, or US$2.71 per share, in the reported quarter from US$481 million, or US$1.14 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned US$4.98 per share.

Net revenue rose to US$5.06 billion from US$4.46 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of US$4.83 per share on revenue of US$5.07 billion.

(Reporting by Sonam Rai and Sayanti Chakraborty in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)