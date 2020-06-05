Broadcom's revenue forecast disappoints on possible Apple iPhone delay

Broadcom Inc on Thursday forecast current-quarter revenue, the mid-point of which was slightly below Wall Street estimates as its chip business was weighed down by the impact of the coronavirus crisis on global supply chains.

The company forecast fiscal third-quarter revenue of about US$5.75 billion, plus or minus US$150 million. Analysts on average were expecting US$5.79 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

"We would normally expect to see a double-digit sequential uplift in revenue from the ramp of next-generation phone at our large North American mobile phone customer," Chief Executive Hock Tan said on a conference call. "However, this year, we do not expect to see this uptick in revenue until our fourth fiscal quarter."

Tan cited a "major product cycle delay in wireless" without naming the customer, but Broadcom got about a fifth of its revenue from Apple in its most recent fiscal year and in January entered into to two multi-year agreements worth as much as US$15 billion in revenue to supply Apple with wireless components.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Analysts expect the company to release a range of 5G iPhone models later this year, but the Nikkei Asian Review reported in March that Apple was considering delaying the launch due to product development disruptions and the economic turmoil caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Broadcom reported better-than-expected growth in quarterly revenue, supported by higher demand for chips used in data centers, which are ramping up as more people opt to work from home in the face of the coronavirus crisis.

Broadcom's revenue rose 4per cent to US$5.74 billion in the second quarter ended May 3, beating analysts' average estimate of US$5.69 billion.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Cynthia Osterman)