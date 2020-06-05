Broadcom's revenue forecast disappoints on weakness in chip business

Broadcom Inc on Thursday forecast current-quarter revenue, the mid-point of which was slightly below Wall Street estimates as its chip business was weighed down by the impact of the coronavirus crisis on global supply chains.

REUTERS: Broadcom Inc on Thursday forecast current-quarter revenue, the mid-point of which was slightly below Wall Street estimates as its chip business was weighed down by the impact of the coronavirus crisis on global supply chains.

The company forecast third-quarter revenue of about US$5.75 billion, plus or minus US$150 million. Analysts on average were expecting US$5.79 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)