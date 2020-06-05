Broadcom's revenue forecast disappoints on weakness in chip business

Broadcom Inc on Thursday forecast current-quarter revenue, the mid-point of which was slightly below Wall Street estimates as its chip business was weighed down by the impact of the coronavirus crisis on global supply chains.

FILE PHOTO: A sign to the campus offices of chip maker Broadcom Ltd is shown in Irvine, California, U.S., November 6, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

The company forecast third-quarter revenue of about US$5.75 billion, plus or minus US$150 million. Analysts on average were expecting US$5.79 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

