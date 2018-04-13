Broadcom to buy back up to US$12 billion of shares

Chipmaker Broadcom Inc said on Thursday it would buy back up to US$12 billion of its common stock.

The company, which last month ended its efforts to acquire rival Qualcomm Inc, said the authorization of the repurchase program is effective immediately and until the end of its fiscal year on Nov.3.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)