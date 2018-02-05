Broadcom to raise bid for Qualcomm to about US$120 billion: Sources

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

REUTERS: Broadcom Ltd plans to unveil a new offer of approximately US$120 billion for Qualcomm Inc on Monday (Feb 5), aiming to ratchet up pressure on its U.S. semiconductor peer to engage in negotiations, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

The move comes ahead of a Qualcomm shareholder meeting scheduled for March 6, when Broadcom is seeking to replace Qualcomm's board of directors by nominating its own slate for election.

Broadcom is scheduled to meet with its advisers later on Sunday to finalize an offer that values Qualcomm between US$80 and US$82 per share, two of the sources said. Broadcom's previous US$70 per share offer consisted of US$60 per share in cash and US$10 per share in stock.

Broadcom also plans to offer Qualcomm a higher-than-usual breakup fee in the event regulators thwart the deal, according to the sources. Typically, such break-up fees equate to approximately 3 percent to 4 percent of a deal's size.

The sources cautioned that Broadcom Chief Executive Officer Hock Tan may decide to significantly change the terms at the last minute.

The sources asked not to be identified because the deliberations are confidential. Broadcom and Qualcomm did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Additional reporting by Liana B. Baker in San Francisco; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)