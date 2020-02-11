Brookfield a potential suitor for Trans Mountain, analyst says

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP could be a potential buyer of the Canadian government-owned Trans Mountain oil pipeline, a Stifel FirstEnergy analyst said, as the project expansion struggles with increasing costs arising from regulatory delays.

REUTERS: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP could be a potential buyer of the Canadian government-owned Trans Mountain oil pipeline, a Stifel FirstEnergy analyst said, as the project expansion struggles with increasing costs arising from regulatory delays.

In 2018, Ottawa bought the 67-year-old pipeline for CUS$4.5 billion to ensure expansion proceeded, but has faced opposition by environmental and some indigenous groups.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Brookfield could be a potential "dark horse", as it recently completed a US$20 billion capital raise, and continues to have excellent access to capital markets, analyst Ian Gillies said in a research note on Monday.

"We would also expect various indigenous groups to pursue acquiring the pipeline", Gillies wrote, adding that any further cost overruns would make Trans Mountain an unattractive M&A candidate for existing Canadian infrastructure companies.

Trans Mountain and Brookfield were not immediately available for comment.

The expansion of the Trans Mountain oil pipeline is expected to cost CUS$12.6 billion (US$9.46 billion), a sharp increase from a previous estimate, due to court and regulatory delays, rising costs of land, labor and accommodations for indigenous groups who had raised concerns.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Last week Canada's Federal Court of Appeal dismissed a challenge to government approval of the pipeline expansion, clearing some uncertainty from the project.

Toronto-Canada based Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, which engages in the acquisition and management of infrastructure assets, last year bought a number of federally-regulated natural gas gathering and processing assets from pipeline operator Enbridge.

Bloomberg earlier reported that Canada's government will start a new round of consultations aimed at hashing out an agreement between indigenous groups that are competing for a stake in the Trans Mountain pipeline.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)