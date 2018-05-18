Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned tower: source

Brookfield Property Partners is in talks to acquire a stake in a Fifth Avenue office tower majority owned by a company that was previously run by Jared Kushner, son-in-law of President Donald Trump, a source familiar with a potential deal said on Thursday.

Brookfield , one of the world's largest real estate companies, would oversee the redevelopment of 666 Fifth Avenue, which is controlled by Kushner Companies, the source said.

(This version of the story has been corrected to remove paragraph 3 which referred to a published report)

(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)