BT's CEO Gavin Patterson to step down

LONDON: BT Group's Chief Executive Gavin Patterson will step down later this year after the British telecom company's chairman said a change in leadership was needed.

The company said on Friday that its board had started a search for Patterson's successor.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)