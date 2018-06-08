BT's CEO Gavin Patterson to step down

BT Group's Chief Executive Gavin Patterson will step down later this year after the British telecom company's chairman said a change in leadership was needed.

FILE PHOTO: Gavin Patterson, CEO of BT, speaks at the Conferederation of British Industry&apos;s an
FILE PHOTO: Gavin Patterson, CEO of BT, speaks at the Conferederation of British Industry's annual conference in London, Britain, November 6, 2017. REUTERS/Mary Turner/File Photo

The company said on Friday that its board had started a search for Patterson's successor.

