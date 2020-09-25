Buffett-following investment trust to list in London

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

LONDON: An investment trust following the principles of veteran U.S. investor Warren Buffett is to list in London, the trust said on Friday.

Buffettology Smaller Companies Investment Trust intends to raise a minimum of 100 million pounds (US$127.52 million) via an initial public offering on the London Stock Exchange, it said in a statement.

The trust will mainly invest in companies listed or traded in Britain, through a portfolio of 30-50 companies with market

capitalisations from 20-500 million pounds.

Sanford DeLand will be the trust's investment manager, led by Keith Ashworth-Lord, CIO of Sanford DeLand Asset Management.

Sanford DeLand manages around 1.4 billion pounds across two open-ended funds.

"The UK small cap market offers excellent investment

opportunities to experienced managers who know what to look for and have the freedom to take a long-term view," Ashworth-Lord said.

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)