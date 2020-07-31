Buffett's Berkshire boosts its stake in Bank of America to 11.8per cent

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc said on Thursday it has bought another US$522 million of stock in Bank of America Corp , boosting its already large stake in the second-largest U.S. bank by assets.

Berkshire bought about 21.2 million Bank of America shares from July 28 to 30, according to a regulatory filing.

Following those purchases, Berkshire owned a total of 1.02 billion shares in Bank of America which roughly represents an 11.8per cent stake in the company.

Berkshire has spent more than US$1.7 billion on 71.5 million Bank of America shares since July 20, including the latest purchases, according to regulatory filings.

Berkshire began investing in Bank of America in 2011, a time many investors worried about the bank's capital needs, when it acquired US$5 billion of preferred stock plus warrants to buy 700 million common shares.

By the end of March, Bank of America had become Berkshire's second-largest common stock investment, trailing only Apple Inc . Berkshire also invests in several other banks.

The latest purchases help Omaha, Nebraska-based Berkshire reduce its cash pile, which totaled US$137.2 billion at the end of March.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)