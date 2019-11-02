Buffett's Berkshire boosts operating profit as economy improves

Berkshire Hathaway Inc , the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett, on Saturday said its quarterly operating profit rose as the company posted higher profit in multiple business lines and generated more investment income from its insurance businesses.

REUTERS: Berkshire Hathaway Inc , the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett, on Saturday said its quarterly operating profit rose 14per cent, as it improved results in multiple business lines and generated more investment income from its insurance businesses.

Third-quarter operating income increased to US$7.86 billion, from US$6.88 billion a year earlier.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Berkshire boosted profit as the U.S. economy slowed less than expected in the quarter. Resilience in consumer spending offset a contraction in business investment.

Net income fell 11per cent to US$16.52 billion, or US$10,119 per Class A share, from US$18.54 billion, or US$11,280 per share, reflecting lower realized and unrealized gains from Berkshire's investments.

A U.S. accounting rule requires earnings to include the unrealized gains even if Berkshire has no plans to sell. Buffett said the resulting volatility can mislead investors.

Berkshire's shares have lagged the broader market, in part because of Buffett's inability to deploy his company's large pile of cash.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Class A shares of Berkshire closed Friday at US$323,400, up 5.7per cent in 2019, lagging the 22.3per cent gain in the Standard & Poor's 500 . Class B shares closed at US$215.83, also up 5.7per cent.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate operates more than 90 businesses that also include Dairy Queen ice cream, Fruit of the Loom underwear, and its namesake energy company and real estate brokerage.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York and Shubham Kalia in Bangalore; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)