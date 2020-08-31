Buffett's Berkshire buys 5% stake each in five Japanese trading companies

REUTERS: Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway said on Sunday (Aug 31) it has acquired more than 5 per cent stakes in each of the five leading Japanese trading companies.

Berkshire Hathaway's wholly owned subsidiary, National Indemnity Company, will notify Japan's Kanto Local Finance Bureau of the stake purchase in Japanese companies Itochu Corp , Marubeni Corp , Mitsubishi Corp , Mitsui & Co Ltd and Sumitomo Corp , the company said in a statement.



