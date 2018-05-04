Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought 75 million more Apple shares in first quarter: CNBC

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 75 million additional Apple Inc shares in the first quarter, CEO Warren Buffett told CNBC on Thursday.

REUTERS: Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 75 million additional Apple Inc shares in the first quarter, CEO Warren Buffett told CNBC on Thursday.

"If you look at Apple, I think it earns almost twice as much as the second most profitable company in the United States." CNBC quoted Buffett as saying.

Advertisement

Berkshire said in February its Apple stake grew by about 23 percent since the end of September to roughly 165.3 million shares worth US$28 billion.

Berkshire Hathaway was not immediately available for comment. Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)