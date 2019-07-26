Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway raises stake in Bank of America

Business

Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway raises stake in Bank of America

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has raised its stake in Bank of America Corp , the company said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett walks through the exhibit hall as shareholders gather to
FILE PHOTO: Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett walks through the exhibit hall as shareholders gather to hear from the billionaire investor at Berkshire Hathaway Inc's annual shareholder meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, U.S., May 4, 2019. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

REUTERS: Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has raised its stake in Bank of America Corp , the company said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

The company owned 950 million shares in the bank as of July 17. (https://bit.ly/2YuQMC2)

It had reported 896.2 million shares at the end of March.

(Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Source: Reuters

