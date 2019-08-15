Buffett's Berkshire increases bet on Amazon.com

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Wednesday said it boosted its stake in Amazon.com Inc by 11per cent during the second quarter, as U.S. stock indexes traded near record highs.

REUTERS: Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Wednesday said it boosted its stake in Amazon.com Inc by 11per cent during the second quarter, as U.S. stock indexes traded near record highs.

Berkshire said it owned 537,300 Amazon shares worth about US$1.02 billion as of June 30, up from 483,300 shares three months earlier.

The disclosure was made in a regulatory filing detailing Berkshire's U.S.-listed stocks as of June 30.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Jonathan Oatis)