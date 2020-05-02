Buffett's Berkshire posts record net loss on coronavirus, operating profit rises

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc posted a higher operating profit on Saturday, but the coronavirus pandemic pummeled its common stock investments and led to a record net loss.

REUTERS: Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc posted a higher operating profit on Saturday, but the coronavirus pandemic pummeled its common stock investments and led to a record net loss.

Berkshire's first-quarter net loss totaled US$49.75 billion, or US$30,653 per Class A share, reflecting US$54.52 billion of losses from investments, mainly common stocks. A year earlier, net earnings totaled US$21.66 billion, or US$13,209 per share.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Quarterly operating profit, which Buffett considers a better performance measure, rose 6per cent to US$5.87 billion from US$5.56 billion.

An accounting rule requires Berkshire to report unrealized stock losses and gains with earnings. This causes huge swings in Berkshire's net results that Buffett considers meaningless.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Edmund Blair)