Buffett's Berkshire tops profit forecasts despite trade, cash drags

Berkshire Hathaway Inc , the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett, on Saturday said its quarterly operating profit rose as the company posted higher profit in multiple business lines and generated more investment income from its insurance businesses.

Berkshire benefited as resilience in consumer spending helped cause U.S. economic growth to slow less than expected, offsetting a contraction in business investment.

But rising stock prices are still impeding Buffett's efforts to find places to invest.

Berkshire ended September with a record US$128.2 billion of cash, despite repurchasing US$700 million of stock in the quarter, and its stock price has lagged the broader market by the most since 2009.

Buffett has gone nearly four years since making a major acquisition.

His Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate operates more than 90 businesses including the Geico auto insurer, BNSF railroad, Dairy Queen ice cream, Fruit of the Loom underwear, and its namesake energy company and real estate brokerage.

Berkshire said third-quarter operating income rose to US$7.86 billion, or roughly US$4,816 per Class A share, from US$6.88 billion, or roughly US$4,189 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average expected operating profit of US$4,405.16 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES.

Net income fell 11per cent to US$16.52 billion, or US$10,119 per Class A share, from US$18.54 billion, or US$11,280 per share, reflecting fewer gains from Berkshire's investments.

A U.S. accounting rule requires earnings to incorporate unrealized gains, including on investments such as Apple Inc and Bank of America Corp . Buffett said the resulting volatility can mislead investors.

Class A shares of Berkshire closed Friday at US$323,400, up 5.7per cent in 2019, lagging the 22.3per cent gain in the Standard & Poor's 500 . Class B shares closed at US$215.83, also up 5.7per cent.

TARIFFS WEIGH

U.S. gross domestic product increased at a 1.9per cent annualized rate in the third quarter, the Department of Commerce said on Wednesday in its advance estimate of economic growth.

But the Federal Reserve on the same day nevertheless lowered interest rates for the third time this year amid uncertainty over trade policy, slowing global growth and Great Britain's proposed exit from the European Union.

BNSF, one of Berkshire's largest businesses, was able to boost profit 5per cent to US$1.47 billion.

The railroad's cost-cutting helped offset lower revenue as demand for consumer, coal, industrial and agricultural products declined, the latter in part because of new trade policies.

Berkshire also blamed U.S. tariffs for cutting into sales of gas turbine and pipe products by its Precision Castparts unit.

Insurance underwriting profit was essentially unchanged at US$440 million, as improved results from reinsurance offset higher loss claims at Geico.

Berkshire warned that Typhoon Hagibis, which caused widespread damage in Japan, will likely hurt fourth-quarter underwriting results.

Nevertheless, float, or insurance premiums collected before claims are paid, a major driver of Berkshire's growth, rose about US$2 billion in the quarter to US$127 billion.

Profit rose 2per cent in manufacturing, services and retailing businesses, to US$2.46 billion, as higher sales from Berkshire's auto dealer and Clayton Homes mobile home units offset lower revenue from the Duracell battery, Forest River RV, and various apparel and footwear businesses.

Berkshire Hathaway Energy saw profit rise 8per cent, to US$1.18 billion, helped by tax credits.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York and Shubham Kalia in Bangalore; Additional reporting by Megan Davies in New York, Editing by Alexandra Hudson and Franklin Paul)