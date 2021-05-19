Bullard: Crypto rout not a systemic concern

The steep sell-off in cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin does not pose broader risks to the financial system, St. Louis Federal Reserve president James Bullard said.

WASHINGTON: The steep sell-off in cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin does not pose broader risks to the financial system, St. Louis Federal Reserve president James Bullard said.

"By itself I don't see that as a systemic concern at this point," Bullard said. "We are all quite aware that crypto can be very volatile."

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Howard Schneider)