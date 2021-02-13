Bumble CEO in billionaire list as stock continues to soar

REUTERS: Bumble Chief Executive Officer Whitney Wolfe Herd's stake in the women-centric dating app operator was worth nearly US$2 billion, as shares rallied for a second straight day after a blockbuster debut on Thursday.

Bumble, backed by Blackstone Group Inc, was valued at US$15.69 billion on Friday, with its stock price nearly doubling from the initial public offering price of US$43 per share, underscoring investor's insatiable appetite for tech shares in a buoyant US equities market.

Wolfe Herd owns 21.5 million shares in Bumble, equating to a 11.6 per cent stake, regulatory filings showed.

With the blockbuster IPO, Wolfe Herd, 31, became the youngest female CEO to ever take a company public as she rang the opening bell from Bumble's Austin-based offices with her one-year-old son by her side.

Wolfe Herd is also a co-founder of rival app Tinder, which she later sued, alleging that her co-founders subjected her to sexual harassment. Tinder parent Match Group, which denied the allegations, paid about US$1 million to settle the dispute.

Wolfe Herd, who graduated with a degree in International Studies from the Southern Methodist University's Dedman College of Humanities and Sciences, launched the Bumble app in 2014.

Bumble's shares were up 13.5 per cent in afternoon trade on Friday, after rising as much as 20.6 per cent to US$84.8 earlier in the session.

